Dr. Michael Tonner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tonner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Tonner, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Billings Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Tonner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vero Lung Center3735 11th Cir Ste 103, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 770-4888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Billings Clinic Cody801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Concord Hospital250 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 224-9661
-
4
Riverside Pulmonary and Internal Medicine12920 US Highway 1 Ste A, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 388-8322
Hospital Affiliations
- Billings Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tonner?
Dr. Tonner has been my pulmonary doctor for the past several years. I have experienced none of the problems that some suggest. And on at least two occasions, he worked me in when I needed a doctor. Dr. Tonner spends a lot of time with lab results and asks many questions. He is not a warm fuzzy doctor, but he is a caring doctor. I have been to a lot of physicians over the years, and I would consider him one of the best.
About Dr. Michael Tonner, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740280122
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tonner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tonner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tonner works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.