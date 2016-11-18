Overview

Dr. Michael Toney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Toney works at Adler Podiatry Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.