Dr. Michael Tompkins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Tompkins, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.
Locations
Justin C. Kennon, MD9430 Park West Blvd Ste 130, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wait time was minimal. He answered all of my questions and came up with a treatment plan.
About Dr. Michael Tompkins, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- West Virginia University Charleston Division
- Orthopedic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tompkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tompkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.