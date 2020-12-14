See All Podiatrists in Cary, NC
Dr. Michael Tomey, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Tomey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Tomey works at Cary Foot & Ankle Specialists in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cary Foot & Ankle Specialists
    3731 NW Cary Pkwy Ste 100, Cary, NC 27513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 460-6088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 14, 2020
    I had Plantar's Fascia release surgery in December of 2017; it did not go well. I had excessive scarring that had been unsuccessfully treated with PT over the course of two and a half years. After suffering numerous injuries as a result of compensating for the pain in my foot, my PT was about to give up on my being able to resume an active lifestyle. Knowing Dr. Tomey had just invested in state of the art Laser technology, I approached him about my situation. Over the course of a month, he was able to treat me with a series of Laser treatments, breaking up the scar tissue. My PT was amazed at the results! He could no longer feel the scarring and I had regained mobility in my foot. I can now run again and resume activities I had not done in over three years! I am even able to wear normal shoes without orthotics.
    CH in Cary, NC — Dec 14, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Tomey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417985763
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loretto Hosp
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Tomey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomey works at Cary Foot & Ankle Specialists in Cary, NC. View the full address on Dr. Tomey’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

