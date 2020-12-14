Overview

Dr. Michael Tomey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Tomey works at Cary Foot & Ankle Specialists in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.