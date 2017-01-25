Dr. Tomeo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Tomeo, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Tomeo, MD is a Dermatologist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Dr. Tomeo works at
Locations
-
1
Michael A Tomeo M.d.1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 354, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (561) 241-6676
-
2
On Site Dermatology Associates LLC902 Clint Moore Rd Ste 227, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 241-6676
-
3
Doylestown Dermatology610 Farm Ln, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-4736
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tomeo is very good he recognizes his patients and will discuss any other things relating to dermatology he sees to ask if you want him to help to treat that issue. Unfortunately, he does not accept Credit Cards, so you'll have to pay with Cash or Check.
About Dr. Michael Tomeo, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326046830
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomeo works at
Dr. Tomeo has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomeo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.