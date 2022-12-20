Overview

Dr. Michael Tom, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Tom works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Yonkers in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.