Dr. Michael Tom, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Tom, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Yonkers1086 N Broadway Ste 220, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 963-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The best I ever used !
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- University of Southern CA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
