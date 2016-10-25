See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Michael Tom, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Michael Tom, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. 

Dr. Tom works at Queen's Heart Institute in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    550 S Beretania St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96813

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Randy in Honolulu, HI — Oct 25, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Tom, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1487997516
    Education & Certifications

    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tom works at Queen's Heart Institute in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Tom’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

