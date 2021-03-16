See All Psychiatrists in Culver City, CA
Dr. Michael Tolwin, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Tolwin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with College Medical Center, Los Angeles Community Hospital, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and West Covina Medical Center.

Dr. Tolwin works at Tolwin Psychiatric Medical Grp in Culver City, CA with other offices in Rosemead, CA and Lynwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tolwin Psychiatric Medical Grp
    3831 Hughes Ave Ste 506, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 280-9670
  2. 2
    Monterey Healthcare & Wellness Centre Lp
    1267 San Gabriel Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 280-9670
  3. 3
    Majestic Conv Ctr
    3565 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 280-9670
  4. 4
    Southern California Hospital At Culver City
    3828 Delmas Ter, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 462-2271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • College Medical Center
  • Los Angeles Community Hospital
  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
  • West Covina Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anxiety
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anxiety

Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 16, 2021
    Dr. Tolwin has been fantastic & a lifesaver. He listens, he gets it, he is up on the latest medications & is patient but thorough. His office staff is also wonderful especially Lucy.
    Judi — Mar 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Tolwin, MD
    About Dr. Michael Tolwin, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1497797427
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Tolwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tolwin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tolwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tolwin has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

