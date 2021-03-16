Dr. Michael Tolwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tolwin, MD
Dr. Michael Tolwin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with College Medical Center, Los Angeles Community Hospital, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and West Covina Medical Center.
Tolwin Psychiatric Medical Grp3831 Hughes Ave Ste 506, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 280-9670
Monterey Healthcare & Wellness Centre Lp1267 San Gabriel Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (310) 280-9670
Majestic Conv Ctr3565 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 280-9670
Southern California Hospital At Culver City3828 Delmas Ter, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (323) 462-2271
Hospital Affiliations
- College Medical Center
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
- West Covina Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Tolwin has been fantastic & a lifesaver. He listens, he gets it, he is up on the latest medications & is patient but thorough. His office staff is also wonderful especially Lucy.
About Dr. Michael Tolwin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1497797427
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
