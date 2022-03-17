Dr. Michael Tolson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tolson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Tolson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Tolson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tolson Center For Cosmetic Surgery349 Dahlonega St Ste A, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (470) 558-0183Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tolson?
I've been going to Dr Tolson for several years and received great results. I'm about to make another appointment next week...
About Dr. Michael Tolson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1770633570
Education & Certifications
- New York City At The Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolson works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.