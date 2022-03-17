See All Plastic Surgeons in Cumming, GA
Dr. Michael Tolson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Tolson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.

Dr. Tolson works at Tolson Center For Cosmetic Surgery in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tolson Center For Cosmetic Surgery
    349 Dahlonega St Ste A, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 558-0183
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Brachioplasty
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Brachioplasty

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Brachioplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Mar 17, 2022
I've been going to Dr Tolson for several years and received great results. I'm about to make another appointment next week...
— Mar 17, 2022
About Dr. Michael Tolson, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770633570
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York City At The Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital
Internship
  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Medical Education
  • Medical College of Georgia
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Tolson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tolson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tolson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tolson works at Tolson Center For Cosmetic Surgery in Cumming, GA. View the full address on Dr. Tolson’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

