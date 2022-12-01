Overview

Dr. Michael Tolle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman.



Dr. Tolle works at Texas Health Family Care in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.