Dr. Michael Tolino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Tolino, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Tolino works at
Locations
Frederick Medical & Pulmonary Assoc.7115 Guilford Dr Ste 202, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 663-5922
Frederick Office400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 566-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Will answer all questions and even uses monitor to show if anything shows on scans. I would like all doctors to be as friendly. As condition improves he tells you. Leaves feeling hopeful.
About Dr. Michael Tolino, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1932100930
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolino works at
Dr. Tolino speaks Italian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolino.
