Dr. Michael Tolentino, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Tolentino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Mass and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, Winter Haven Hospital and Winter Haven Women's Hospital.
Locations
The Macula Center3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 120, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 789-8770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Winter Haven Hospital
- Winter Haven Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best eye Doctor ever! Not only an expert in this field, but very caring as well. Gave my husband the best chance for vision. Repaired other eye doctors mistakes too.
About Dr. Michael Tolentino, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Inst
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- U Mass
- Ophthalmology
