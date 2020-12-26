Overview

Dr. Michael Tolentino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Mass and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, Winter Haven Hospital and Winter Haven Women's Hospital.



Dr. Tolentino works at Suncoast Retinal Consultants in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.