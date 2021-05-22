Overview

Dr. Michael Todd, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of California|University of California At San Francisco and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Hospital.



Dr. Todd works at Alaska Bariatric Center in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.