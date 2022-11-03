Overview

Dr. Michael Todd, MD is a Dermatologist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Todd works at Skin Cancer Center of Northern Virginia in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.