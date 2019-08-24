See All Neurosurgeons in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. Michael Tobias, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Tobias, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Tobias works at Nuerological Spine Surgery Asso in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT and West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological & Spine Surgery Assoc. PC
    19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2800, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 493-8392
  2. 2
    Stamford Hospital
    1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    4 Westchester Park Dr Ste 320, West Harrison, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 948-8448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Westchester Medical Center

Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Michael Tobias, MD

  • Neurosurgery
Education & Certifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Tobias, MD is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Dr. Tobias is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Tobias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tobias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Tobias has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

