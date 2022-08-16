Dr. Michael Tillery, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tillery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tillery, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Tillery, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Tillery works at
Locations
Tillery Family Dental8570 Northwest Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 973-6604
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love Dr. Tillery and his staff. I found them from a billboard and the valpak new patient coupon when I was going through a time where I wanted to leave the dentist I was using at the time. Very clean, welcoming, friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. I don't feel afraid to ask questions about my dental health, dentistry or insurance/payment concerns. I like the fact they have an online payment system as well, its user friendly. Their emails and text service for appointments are nice too. 12 out of 10 would recommend.
About Dr. Michael Tillery, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1356494462
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tillery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tillery accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tillery using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tillery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tillery works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tillery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tillery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tillery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tillery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.