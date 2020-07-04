Dr. Michael Thursby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thursby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Thursby, DO
Dr. Michael Thursby, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dialysis Center of East Providence318 Waterman Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 438-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Landmark Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Thursby is excellent. He listens, explains my condition and answers questions. I never feel rushed or dismissed. He is someone I feel I can trust and have confidence in him. He always returns my calls and sees me in a timely manner if necessary.
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1669455192
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Thursby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thursby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thursby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thursby has seen patients for Dehydration, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Nephritis and Nephropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thursby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thursby speaks Portuguese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thursby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thursby.
