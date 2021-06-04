See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Michael Thrasher Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Thrasher

Emergency Medicine
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Thrasher is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Thrasher works at Magic Medical Group Inc. in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magic Medical Group Inc.
    9421 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste 19, Orlando, FL 32837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 601-2527
  2. 2
    Sunshine Family & Wellness Center
    1001 W Cherry St Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 360-1960

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
COPD-Like Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypocortisolism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Alternating Bowel Habit Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nephrolithiasis, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Nephrolithiasis, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neuroleptic-Induced Acute Akathisia Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudomembranous Colitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Renal Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatology Conditions Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Status Epilepticus Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress-Related Asthma Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Thrasher?

    Jun 04, 2021
    Dr. Michael Thrasher is an outstanding doctor. Highly intelligent and caring human being. I can trust his clinical/diagnostic judgement and his excellent skills. He treated me after an injury & infection, and while convalescent. I am so grateful to be under his care. Very talented... Before finding Dr. Thrasher I suffered for months. He treated me immediately. Thank you for your help! He went over my test results in detail with me. He was very communicative and easy to understand. He genuinely cares about his patients and is also prompt to return calls. I highly recommend Dr. Thrasher, he goes above and beyond for his patients.
    Pamela — Jun 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Thrasher
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Thrasher?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thrasher to family and friends

    Dr. Thrasher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Thrasher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Thrasher.

    About Dr. Michael Thrasher

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861886608
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thrasher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thrasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thrasher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thrasher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thrasher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thrasher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Thrasher?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.