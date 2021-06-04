Dr. Thrasher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Thrasher
Overview
Dr. Michael Thrasher is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Thrasher works at
Locations
Magic Medical Group Inc.9421 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste 19, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 601-2527
Sunshine Family & Wellness Center1001 W Cherry St Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 360-1960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Thrasher is an outstanding doctor. Highly intelligent and caring human being. I can trust his clinical/diagnostic judgement and his excellent skills. He treated me after an injury & infection, and while convalescent. I am so grateful to be under his care. Very talented... Before finding Dr. Thrasher I suffered for months. He treated me immediately. Thank you for your help! He went over my test results in detail with me. He was very communicative and easy to understand. He genuinely cares about his patients and is also prompt to return calls. I highly recommend Dr. Thrasher, he goes above and beyond for his patients.
About Dr. Michael Thrasher
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1861886608
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thrasher accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thrasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thrasher works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thrasher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thrasher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thrasher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thrasher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.