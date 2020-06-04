Dr. Michael Thornton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Thornton, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Thornton, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5920 Forest Park Rd Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 358-9033
Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center550 N Walnut Creek Dr, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 477-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thornton and his staff are amazing! I went for injections because he was highly recommended. I am very happy with the results. He does the consultation and injections himself. Very reasonably priced! I would trust him with any procedure.
About Dr. Michael Thornton, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851333785
Education & Certifications
- R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Ctr
- General Surgery-Michigan University Affiliated Hospital-McLaren Macomb Medical Center
- Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Baylor University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thornton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thornton speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton.
