Dr. Michael Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Thompson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Southland Neurologic Associates3747 Worsham Ave Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 430-4513
Southland Neurologic Institute3851 Katella Ave Ste 215, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-4513Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I went to the hospital and didn’t know what was wrong he did everything he could to try to figure out, furthermore weeks later when some test results came back he called me to discuss. He was very detailed,patient and answered all questions. If I could choose any doctor it would be him
About Dr. Michael Thompson, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
