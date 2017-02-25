Dr. Michael Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Thompson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Providence Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
WestGlen Endoscopy Center16663 Midland Dr Ste 200, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 404-5971
West Glen GI Consultants7230 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 382-5258
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Providence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Thompson and his staff based on my experience for a routine colonoscopy. He and his staff were friendly and professional. The office and endoscopy center appeared to be clean and well organized. Very good experience!
About Dr. Michael Thompson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
