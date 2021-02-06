Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Thompson, DPM
Dr. Michael Thompson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Dr. Thompson works at
Alan Newmark Dpm, 34 Plaza St E Ste 107, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Doctor Thompson is great. He provided me a quick treatment and good advice on continuing care for my problem. A very smart guy.
Podiatry
English
NPI: 1184795692
HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.