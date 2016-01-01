Dr. Michael Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Thomas, MD
Dr. Michael Thomas, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa, Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Okmulgee Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Southwestern Regional Medical Center10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (855) 801-3783
OSU Surgery802 S Jackson Ave Ste 505, Tulsa, OK 74127 Directions (918) 747-5322
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- Okmulgee Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
