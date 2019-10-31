Dr. Michael Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Thomas, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their residency with LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists of Louisiana7015 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 630-3107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Surgical Specialists of LA3100 Galleria Dr Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 934-3000
-
3
Surgical Specialists of LA1700 Lindberg Dr # 10, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 605-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Wonderful surgeon! Very caring and skilled.
About Dr. Michael Thomas, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1669433025
Education & Certifications
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.