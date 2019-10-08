Dr. Michael Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of TN Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
1
Summit3901 Central Pike Ste 555, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions
2
Lebanon Clinic100 Physicians Way Ste 330, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 874-9667
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Thomas, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1457389967
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- University of TN Health Sciences Center
- David Lipscomb University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.