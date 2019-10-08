Overview

Dr. Michael Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of TN Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at The Surgical Clinic, PLLC in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.