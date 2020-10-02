Dr. Theodoulou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Theodoulou, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Theodoulou, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Theodoulou works at
Locations
1
Cambridge Health Alliance1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-1000
2
Cha Somerville Hospital Laboratory230 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143 Directions (617) 665-2555
3
CHA Everett Hospital103 Garland St, Everett, MA 02149 Directions (617) 665-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He worked extra hours and went above and beyond to accommodate his schedule with my mom's availability for her appointment.
About Dr. Michael Theodoulou, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1760430755
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Theodoulou accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theodoulou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theodoulou works at
Dr. Theodoulou has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theodoulou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Theodoulou speaks Greek.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Theodoulou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theodoulou.
