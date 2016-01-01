See All Psychiatrists in Klamath Falls, OR
Dr. Michael Thein, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Thein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Klamath Falls, OR. They completed their residency with Los Angeles Co/usc Med Center

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3939 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR 97603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 882-3009
    1048 Burlington Ave Ste 103, Missoula, MT 59801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 830-3294
    3 Rivers Mental Health Solutions
    715 Kensington Ave Ste 4, Missoula, MT 59801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 361-5080
    3 Rivers Mental Health Solutions
    1620 Regent St Ste A, Missoula, MT 59801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 830-3294

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Patrick Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Thein, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184744088
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles Co/usc Med Center
    Internship
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Thein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

