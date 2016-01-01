Dr. Michael Teske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Teske, MD
Dr. Michael Teske, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
John A Moran Eye Center65 S Mario Capecchi Dr Fl 4, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2352
The Eye Institute of Utah755 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 266-2283Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Kresge Eye Inst/Wayne St U
- University Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Teske has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teske accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teske has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teske has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teske.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.