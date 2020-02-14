Overview

Dr. Michael Tendler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Tendler works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Howell, NJ and Marlboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.