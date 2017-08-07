Dr. Michael Tenby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tenby, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Tenby, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Centennial Pediatrics6850 N Durango Dr Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 897-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tenby has been treating my 13 and 11 year old children since they were newborn. He and his staff are caring and wonderful. One of the last few small medical practices left. When you call, a person answers. I find Dr. Tenby to be very knowledgeable and down to earth with his care and advise. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Tenby, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1730119827
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tenby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenby.
