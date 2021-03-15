Overview

Dr. Michael Teixido, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.



Dr. Teixido works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.