Dr. Michael Teixido, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Teixido, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.
Dr. Teixido works at
Locations
-
1
Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd # 269, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-4296
-
2
Nemours Ai Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-4296
-
3
Iron Hill Corporate Center700 Prides Xing Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 998-0300Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Wilmington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teixido?
He's a very skilled doctor and has done amazing work for me, but the admin side, wait times, ability to answer questions, remembering little things like prescriptions, is lacking. You have to stay on top of him with all that stuff.
About Dr. Michael Teixido, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487695987
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Teixido works at
