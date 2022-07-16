Overview

Dr. Michael Tedford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newburgh, NY.



Dr. Tedford works at Michael G Tedford MD PLLC in Newburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.