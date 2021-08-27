Dr. Michael Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine|University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Gulf Coast Pediatric Surgery - Fort Walton Beach320 Racetrack Rd Nw, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 726-5001
-
2
HCA Florida Gulf Coast Pediatric Surgery - Panama City2202 State Ave Ste 207, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 331-9950
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Network Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
He and his staff are amazing! Best experience I’ve ever had with a dr visit!!
About Dr. Michael Taylor, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326023920
Education & Certifications
- Miami Children's Hospital - Miami FL|Miami Chldns Hosp
- Memorial Health|Memorial Health University - Savannah GA
- Shands at the University of Florida|University of Florida - Shands - Gainesville FL
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine|University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville FL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Frenectomy and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taylor speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.