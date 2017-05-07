Overview

Dr. Michael Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at MICHAEL G TAYLOR, MD in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.