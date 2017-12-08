Overview

Dr. Michael Tarnoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Med School New Jersey and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Tarnoff works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.