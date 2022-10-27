Dr. Tarlowe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Tarlowe, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Tarlowe, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New Jersey Med School and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Tarlowe works at
Locations
-
1
Michael H Tarlowe MD PA2151 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 302, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 333-8838
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I could not ask for a better doctor in south FL Took his time to explain and solved my problem Thank u Doctor
About Dr. Michael Tarlowe, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1275646838
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- University Hospital Newark, NJ
- New Jersey Med School
- Rutgers College
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarlowe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarlowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarlowe works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarlowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarlowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarlowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarlowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.