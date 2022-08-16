Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tantillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Tantillo works at
Locations
-
1
Darthmouth Hitchcock Medical Center100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 695-2750Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
-
2
Clareo Aesthetics25 Boylston St Ste 304, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 505-6818
-
3
Michael B. Tantillo, MD21 Merchants Row Ste 3A, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (617) 973-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Tantillo by my Cancer Surgeon for reconstruction following my double "bilateral" mastectomy following breast cancer. Dr. Tantillo was very knowledgeable and was able to explain the entire process from beginning to end. I am still under his care with expanders, and will have another procedure for replacing the expanders with implants by him, and I already know I'm in good hands with my reconstruction. I recommend Dr. Tantillo to anyone in my situation for reconstruction work.
About Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1841281227
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Tufts University
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tantillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tantillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tantillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tantillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tantillo.
