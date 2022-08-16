See All Plastic Surgeons in Manchester, NH
Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Tantillo works at Drtmth Htchck Intrnl Mdcn/Pdtrc in Manchester, NH with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
10 (225)
View Profile
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
10 (180)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Darthmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 695-2750
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Clareo Aesthetics
    25 Boylston St Ste 304, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 505-6818
  3. 3
    Michael B. Tantillo, MD
    21 Merchants Row Ste 3A, Boston, MA 02109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 973-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tantillo?

    Aug 16, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Tantillo by my Cancer Surgeon for reconstruction following my double "bilateral" mastectomy following breast cancer. Dr. Tantillo was very knowledgeable and was able to explain the entire process from beginning to end. I am still under his care with expanders, and will have another procedure for replacing the expanders with implants by him, and I already know I'm in good hands with my reconstruction. I recommend Dr. Tantillo to anyone in my situation for reconstruction work.
    Sandra Owen — Aug 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tantillo to family and friends

    Dr. Tantillo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tantillo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841281227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tufts University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tantillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tantillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tantillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tantillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tantillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tantillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tantillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.