Overview

Dr. Michael Tantillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Tantillo works at Drtmth Htchck Intrnl Mdcn/Pdtrc in Manchester, NH with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.