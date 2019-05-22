See All Vascular Surgeons in Stoneham, MA
Dr. Michael Tameo, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Tameo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Tameo works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center Community Care
    91 Montvale Ave Ste 208, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 22, 2019
Excellent Dr. very caring been going to him for 7 years
Jeanne Johnson in Peabody, MA — May 22, 2019
About Dr. Michael Tameo, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396940763
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Tameo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tameo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tameo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tameo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tameo works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Stoneham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Tameo’s profile.

Dr. Tameo has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tameo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tameo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tameo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tameo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tameo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

