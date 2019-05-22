Dr. Michael Tameo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tameo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tameo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Tameo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Tameo works at
Locations
Tufts Medical Center Community Care91 Montvale Ave Ste 208, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. very caring been going to him for 7 years
About Dr. Michael Tameo, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1396940763
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tameo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tameo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tameo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tameo works at
Dr. Tameo has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tameo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tameo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tameo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tameo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tameo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.