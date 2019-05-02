Dr. Michael Tamber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tamber, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Tamber, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Everett, WA.
Dr. Tamber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Everett Clinic Pharmacy3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5431Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tamber?
I have been a patient of Dr. Tamber for nearly 2 years and have nothing but good experiences with him and his team. They always treat me with respect and take the time to answer my questions and explain the "Why" behind treatment recommendations.
About Dr. Michael Tamber, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1821002866
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamber works at
Dr. Tamber has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.