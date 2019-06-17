Dr. Takamura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Takamura, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Takamura, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Takamura works at
Locations
Anna Carrillo M.d. A Medical Corporation15525 Pomerado Rd Ste E3, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 592-6644
Aurora Behavioral Healthcare San Diego11878 Avenue of Industry, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 487-3200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This man is the most caring and wonderful doctor I've ever encountered in.my life. When everyone gave up on me, he knew my "light" was inside me and ready to shine again. Coudn"t have done it without you! Thank you!
About Dr. Michael Takamura, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1992739338
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takamura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Takamura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Takamura works at
Dr. Takamura speaks Japanese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Takamura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takamura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takamura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.