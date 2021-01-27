Overview

Dr. Michael Tahery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Tahery works at TAHERY MICHAEL MD OFFICE in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.