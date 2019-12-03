Dr. Michael Szostak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szostak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Szostak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Szostak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Szostak works at
Locations
-
1
Clearwater430 Morton Plant St Ste 206, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-1508
-
2
Advanced Urology Institute LLC1840 Mease Dr Ste 300, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 376-4555Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
MPM Trinity Medical Arts Building2044 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 225, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 785-6011
-
4
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 725-6111
-
5
Trinity office2102 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 205, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 785-6011
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Szostak is highly skilled in urosurgery - renal calculus "kidney stones" in my case. He's performed multiple surgeries from percutaneous (incision through back) during critical care hospitalization, ureteroscopy with laser/basketing, shock wave lithtotripsy and ureteral stenting. With a warm bedside manner, caring and truly compassionate nature...I highly recommend him to everyone I speak with. Hospital staff at Mease Countryside feel the same. Thank you Dr. S ...You are the Bezt
About Dr. Michael Szostak, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1033101704
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Med Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- University at Albany
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szostak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szostak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szostak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szostak works at
Dr. Szostak has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szostak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Szostak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szostak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szostak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szostak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.