Overview

Dr. Michael Szostak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Szostak works at Advanced Urology Institute in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Safety Harbor, FL and Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.