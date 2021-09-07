Dr. Sy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Sy, MD
Dr. Michael Sy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA.
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (888) 456-7002
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7720Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Limited To Official State Duties Only200 S Manchester Ave Ste 206, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (949) 824-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Visited Dr. Sy for a differential diagnosis regarding my back pain. I must say, he is very thorough, listened to each symptom I presented, asked many questions all along this initial visit. Very happy with him and his team. Professional and helpful support staff. I will be visiting him again later, with the results of my labs.
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Dr. Sy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.