Overview

Dr. Michael Swords, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Swords works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Excision of Tibia or Fibula and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.