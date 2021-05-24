Overview

Dr. Michael Swinyard, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Swinyard works at Mountain Vista Medicine in South Jordan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.