Dr. Michael Swerdlow, MD
Dr. Michael Swerdlow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with LMH Health and Montefiore Medical Center.
Neurologic Associates3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4178
Hospital Affiliations
- LMH Health
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Swerdlow is extremely nimble and informed on current advancements in his field. I've always found comfort in visiting his office concerning my multiple sclerosis issues. Scheduling appointments need to be done WELL in advance; however, the value added by the visit surpasses any inconvenience you may indure during scheduling appointments. His staff is extremely helpful and timely in supporting you with questions and additional asks/needs. Overall a great experience!
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Neuro Institute Health
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Swerdlow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swerdlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swerdlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swerdlow has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swerdlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swerdlow speaks French and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swerdlow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swerdlow.
