Overview

Dr. Michael Swerdlow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with LMH Health and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Swerdlow works at Montefiore Medical Group-Greene Medical Arts Pavilion (MAP) in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.