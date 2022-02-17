Overview

Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Berger Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at Memorial Health System in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.