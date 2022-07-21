Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.
Locations
- 1 411 E Chestnut St Ste 645, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-3650
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter see Dr Sweeney due to Multiple Sclerosis. He is very knowledgeable and has wonderful bedside manners. He is always is very quick in getting back to us after hours or anytime we need anything. He and his staff are professional. I would highly recommend him to other people.
About Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
