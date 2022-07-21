Overview

Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.