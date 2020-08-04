Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD
Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Houston Cardiovascular Asociates6400 Fannin St Ste 3000, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0841Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sweeney took care of my husbsnd for years. He is a great Dr. and surgeon. My husband and I trusted him completely. Love you Dr. Sweeney. Take Care.
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
