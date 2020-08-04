Overview

Dr. Michael Sweeney, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Sweeney works at Houston Cardiovascular Asociates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.