Dr. Michael Swartzon, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (304)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Swartzon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, New York State/American Program, New York, N.Y. and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Swartzon works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 310, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Training of Professionals Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Injury Prevention Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 304 ratings
Patient Ratings (304)
5 Star
(287)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(3)
Dec 16, 2022
Brought my daughter in to see Dr. Swartzon after a bad experience at another office. He was super nice, took his time to actually talk to us as well as do a thorough exam of her knee. Having a child athlete that takes her sport very seriously, I finally feel like we are in the right hands to getting her back to training !
Melissa Maclure — Dec 16, 2022
About Dr. Michael Swartzon, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164650016
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Sports Medicine, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, N.M.
Fellowship
Residency
  • Family Medicine, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan..
Residency
Medical Education
  • Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, New York State/American Program, New York, N.Y.
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Board Certifications
Dr. Michael Swartzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Swartzon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Swartzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

304 patients have reviewed Dr. Swartzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swartzon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swartzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swartzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

