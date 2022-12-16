Dr. Michael Swartzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Swartzon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Swartzon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, New York State/American Program, New York, N.Y. and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 310, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swartzon?
Brought my daughter in to see Dr. Swartzon after a bad experience at another office. He was super nice, took his time to actually talk to us as well as do a thorough exam of her knee. Having a child athlete that takes her sport very seriously, I finally feel like we are in the right hands to getting her back to training !
About Dr. Michael Swartzon, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Hebrew
- 1164650016
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, N.M.
- Family Medicine, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan..
- Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, New York State/American Program, New York, N.Y.
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
